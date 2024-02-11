New Yellowstone Report May Tease The Fate Of 3 Characters & The Death Of Another
Whenever fans return to the "Yellowstone" ranch, chances are there will be a slight shake-up regarding who's running the place. With the departure of star Kevin Costner as John Dutton, it's fair to wonder whether anyone else is going with him by the time the dust settles on "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2. After all, it's a dangerous place out there between the bunkhouse and the train station. But thanks to a report from Puck, we might have a better understanding of not only who will make it out alive but also who could return in the planned "Yellowstone" sequel spin-off.
According to the outlet, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes are all in talks to return for the "Yellowstone" spin-off series, reprising their roles as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, and Kayce Dutton, respectively. Understandably, the actors are pushing for a considerable pay bump. However, one person unlikely to return is Wes Bentley, who plays the black sheep with a briefcase and immense daddy issues, Jamie Dutton. This could mean the future doesn't look so bright for the father or his adopted son.
The days might well and truly be done for Jamie Dutton
Since the beginning of the series, Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton has been on course for absolute disaster either via his own means or at the hands of his vengeful sister Beth. Given how things rolled out with the ending of Season 5, Part 1, all of that is set to reach its breaking point. Jamie displays clear plans to kill his sister and overthrow his father, but family or not, these are still the same goals that so many others before him have tried and failed. The cast-off Dutton will be no different, and even Wes Bentley thinks that, deep down, Jamie knows it.
While at a "Yellowstone" panel at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters (via Deadline), Bently discussed Jamie's future on the show. "He knows what's coming, and he's trying to get what he can out of it by making some moves and taking opportunities." However, how that will all come to pass still has yet to be seen. The filming date of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 was confirmed for the late spring, with the episodes finally arriving in November. Until then, all we can do is spin more theories of who will see the end of this era for the Dutton dynasty and what kind of food Gator will serve at the funeral.