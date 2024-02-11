New Yellowstone Report May Tease The Fate Of 3 Characters & The Death Of Another

Since the beginning of the series, Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton has been on course for absolute disaster either via his own means or at the hands of his vengeful sister Beth. Given how things rolled out with the ending of Season 5, Part 1, all of that is set to reach its breaking point. Jamie displays clear plans to kill his sister and overthrow his father, but family or not, these are still the same goals that so many others before him have tried and failed. The cast-off Dutton will be no different, and even Wes Bentley thinks that, deep down, Jamie knows it.

While at a "Yellowstone" panel at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters (via Deadline), Bently discussed Jamie's future on the show. "He knows what's coming, and he's trying to get what he can out of it by making some moves and taking opportunities." However, how that will all come to pass still has yet to be seen. The filming date of "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 was confirmed for the late spring, with the episodes finally arriving in November. Until then, all we can do is spin more theories of who will see the end of this era for the Dutton dynasty and what kind of food Gator will serve at the funeral.