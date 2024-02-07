What's The Song In Heineken's 2024 Commercial Celebrating 150 Years In Business?

If viewers of Heneiken's anniversary ad think that "Ça plane pour moi" sounds pretty familiar to them, it may be for a couple of different reasons. For one thing, the song is one of the most popular pieces of the early new wave movement, and has a pop punk sound reminiscent of artists like The B-52s and Blondie. Not only has the piece inspired a number of subsequent creators, but it has also been covered extensively. Numerous versions performed by different musicians exist, including several from high-profile artists like Sonic Youth and Leila K.

Heineken is also far from the first entity to include "Ça plane pour moi" or one of its many variations in a piece of media. The song features on the soundtrack of major films like 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street," 1985's "National Lampoon's European Vacation," 2011's "Jackass 3.5," 2012's "Ruby Sparks," and more. It has also been heard on notable TV series like "Gossip Girl" and video games like "Just Dance 2019." As a matter of fact, Pepsi actually beat Heineken to the punch by including The Presidents of the United States' cover of the song in a 2008 ad to promote its iconic soft drink.

Suffice it to say, Plastic Bertrand's "Ça plane pour moi" has grown into a ubiquitous piece of music across the world at large. With Heineken looking to celebrate its own level of worldwide popularity, it makes sense that the beer company would seek out a track with similar star status.