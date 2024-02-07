The Brad Pitt War Movie Blowing Up The Netflix Charts Right Now

Brad Pitt is a perennial favorite among moviegoers, appearing in numerous stellar films. Now, Netflix subscribers are diving into an underrated title within his filmography — 2014's "Fury." Directed by "Suicide Squad" helmer David Ayer, "Fury" sees a group of American soldiers take on a dangerous mission during World War II. The film's getting new life, as it ranked No. 9 on Netflix's Top 10 Movies for the week of January 29 to February 4. It had 7.3 million hours viewed, and it's easy to see why people are drawn to it.

Pitt is automatically an appealing factor for many viewers, but "Fury" boasts an impressive cast overall, as the other tank crew members are played by Jon Bernthal, Michael Peña, Shia LaBeouf, and Logan Lerman. And if the movie comes across as especially harrowing, there may be a reason for that. Around the time the film was released, Pitt told Express how the actors underwent a boot camp so that they could experience toil and learn to rely on each other — the same way a real tank crew would have. "It was set up to break us down, to keep us cold, to keep us exhausted, to make us miserable, to keep us wet, make us eat cold food," he stated.

David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" cut may never see the light of day. However, his fans can at least see what he's capable of as a director by checking out "Fury" on Netflix.