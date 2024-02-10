AI Reimagines Pokémon Based On Different Countries & You'll Wanna Catch 'Em All

The thing about Pokémon is that they can be anything. Even Generation 1 — the oldest batch of Pocket Monsters — features both Gyrados, a majestic serpent inspired by Chinese Mythology, and Ditto, a sentient pink blob with a stick-figure smiley face. Variety is the whole point, and in the almost 30 years since Game Freak created its critter cash cow, the official Pokédex has expanded to feature over 1,000 unique Pokémon. There are creatures based on dragons, lawnmowers, jalapeños, and teddy bears, but only fans thought to add countries to the list.

In early 2023, digital artist PlanetAI posted a video slideshow to TikTok that displays 10 Fakemon based on different countries around the globe. Most AI renderings tend to have that "Serious CGI" aesthetic, which isn't exactly conducive to the "Pokémon" brand, and yet these new monsters are too cool to ignore.

What's most interesting about PlanetAI's artwork here is that it sparks questions. What does South Korea have to do with hippopotamuses? Is France well known for its control of electricity? And why does the American volcano lizard have so many toes? One thing's for certain, though: Only the Mexico Pokémon is gentle enough to appear on "Pokémon: Concierge."