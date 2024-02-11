Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Slammed Forrest Gump & Fans Weren't Happy

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but for Taylor Sheridan, the movie "Forrest Gump" is the coconut cluster piece everyone politely tosses in the trash. An interview featuring the "Yellowstone" creator on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast is making the rounds on social media, where Sheridan voices his disdain for the best picture Oscar winner starring Tom Hanks. He proclaims, "I can't stand to pay money and have somebody preach to me ... That's the reason I hated 'Forrest Gump' ... This doddering f***ing idiot is the only guy who could figure out the world?"

The entire portion of the interview has exploded like wildfire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and many people aren't too happy with Sheridan's hot take. Some believe he needs to know his place, like @MissSassbox, who wrote, "Taylor Sheridan saying Forrest Gump is too preachy, meanwhile he's got John Dutton dripping a Country Western-coded epiphany of wisdom every 6 minutes per episode."

X user @OneMonarchTwo was of a similar opinion: "Bro literally copied Dallas and has the audacity lol. Also couldn't even finish his own show btw lol." It's clear "Forrest Gump" still has plenty of fans, and while Sheridan's entitled to his opinion, a lot of moviegoers seem to think he should've simply hung out on his ranch rather than stir up controversy.