Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Has One Major Critique About The Netflix Series

"Stranger Things" is one of the most popular shows in the world, but that doesn't mean it's immune to criticism. On the contrary, "Stranger Things" fans have been vocal over the years about their issues with the Netflix series, including certain storylines they can't stand. Viewers aren't the only ones who feel safe criticizing the sci-fi drama, either. Indeed, Gaten Matarazzo has played Dustin Henderson on "Stranger Things" since it premiered, and he's revealed his biggest criticism of the series.

According to Comic Book Resources, Matarazzo was asked during a panel at Mega Con Orlando what changes he'd make to "Stranger Things" if he could. In response, the actor said, "It might sound messed up but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we're all too safe." For some fans, Matarazzo's comment may reflect their own feelings about the Netflix show, and it's not hard to see where he's coming from.

"Stranger Things" has notably avoided permanently killing off any of its original, core cast members. Even Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who seemingly dies in the "Stranger Things" Season 3 finale, is brought back in the show's largely acclaimed 4th season. That said, while none of the series' main characters have died yet, it's worth noting that multiple important figures have met tragic ends due to the reality-bending events of its story.