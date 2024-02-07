Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Has One Major Critique About The Netflix Series
"Stranger Things" is one of the most popular shows in the world, but that doesn't mean it's immune to criticism. On the contrary, "Stranger Things" fans have been vocal over the years about their issues with the Netflix series, including certain storylines they can't stand. Viewers aren't the only ones who feel safe criticizing the sci-fi drama, either. Indeed, Gaten Matarazzo has played Dustin Henderson on "Stranger Things" since it premiered, and he's revealed his biggest criticism of the series.
According to Comic Book Resources, Matarazzo was asked during a panel at Mega Con Orlando what changes he'd make to "Stranger Things" if he could. In response, the actor said, "It might sound messed up but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we're all too safe." For some fans, Matarazzo's comment may reflect their own feelings about the Netflix show, and it's not hard to see where he's coming from.
"Stranger Things" has notably avoided permanently killing off any of its original, core cast members. Even Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who seemingly dies in the "Stranger Things" Season 3 finale, is brought back in the show's largely acclaimed 4th season. That said, while none of the series' main characters have died yet, it's worth noting that multiple important figures have met tragic ends due to the reality-bending events of its story.
Stranger Things isn't afraid to kill off beloved characters
"Stranger Things" has always treated its central heroes with a more merciful touch than it has its supporting characters. Barb Holland (Shannon Purser), for instance, meets a brutal fate early in "Stranger Things" Season 1 while her best friend, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), pointedly doesn't. Since then, the series has gone on to kill off fan-favorite characters like Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The latter character's death made such an impact among fans that over 80,000 of them have signed a petition demanding that he return to "Stranger Things" in Season 5.
Eddie, notably, dies in an episode that also features the near-death of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), who is still stuck in a coma when "Stranger Things" Season 4 ends. Her ultimate fate is still unclear, but all of this is to note that the Netflix series hasn't ever come across as entirely danger-free. In 2022, the show's creators defended their decision not to kill off any of its main characters throughout its first four seasons. "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike (Finn Wolfhard), it's like ... that's depressing ... we aren't 'Game of Thrones,'" Matt Duffer said during an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros."
Of course, with "Stranger Things" Season 5 set to wrap up the show's story, the Netflix series may address Gaten Matarazzo's criticism before everything is said and done by killing off some of its original characters. Only time will tell.