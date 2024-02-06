The Actress Who Played Star Trek's Suspiria Also Starred In A Huge '90s TV Show

"Star Trek: Voyager" Season 2, Episode 10, titled "Cold Fire," serves as a sequel to the series' two-part premiere. In those prior two episodes, the USS Voyager crew meets a being called the Caretaker, responsible for an alien species known as the Ocampa. In "Cold Fire," the Voyager crew encounters an entity called Suspiria who serves a similar role to the Caretaker for a separate group of Ocampa. While Suspiria's natural appearance is amorphous, at one point she takes on the guise of a young girl, played by an actor named Lindsay Ridgeway.

Unsurprisingly, given her character's youthful appearance, Suspiria was just Ridgeway's third screen acting role, and fourth TV role overall including some voice acting work for the "Sonic the Hedgehog" cartoon. Ridgeway's "Voyager" episode premiered in 1995. One year later, she became a significant part of another major '90s TV series when she joined "Boy Meets World" as Morgan Matthews, taking over for Lily Nicksay.

Ridgeway appears in a total of 75 episodes of "Boy Meets World," debuting 14 episodes into Season 3 and remaining with the show until its finale. So, while "Voyager" may have cast Ridgeway in a big-time network TV show first, it was "Boy Meets World" that became what most would likely consider the defining role of her career.