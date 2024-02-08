The Big Bang Theory: Why Kathy Bates Replaced The First Actress Cast As Amy's Mom

There's nothing quite as momentous as a sitcom wedding, and "The Big Bang Theory" pulled out all the stops for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy's (Mayim Bialik) wedding on the Season 11 finale, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry." Sci-fi bigwigs Mark Hamill and Wil Wheaton join the proceedings, and Jerry O'Connell and Laurie Metcalf reprise their roles as Sheldon's family members. It also marks the on-screen introduction of Amy's parents, played by famed magician Teller and Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates.

The wedding episode isn't the first time Amy's mother appears. In Season 4's "The Desperation Emanation," Annie O'Donnell plays Mrs. Fowler in an off-screen Skype call. So why did the actress change? According to "Big Bang Theory" showrunner Steve Holland, the casting of Mrs. Fowler was more or less an afterthought when Amy's role was still being explored. Over time, it became clear that Amy — and, by extension, her family — would become a primary character. "When we had the chance to bring [Mrs. Fowler] back in a role that could possibly recur [we decided to make a change]," he explained to TVLine.

"The Big Bang Theory" enlists notable talent to play the main characters' parents, including Metcalf, Christine Baranski, Judd Hirsch, Keith Carradine, and Katey Sagal. Luckily, co-creator Chuck Lorre had a working relationship with Kathy Bates.