Who Plays Sarah Grant In The Blue Bloods Episode Bad Company?

"Blue Bloods" has featured numerous emotional plot lines over the years, but Season 5, Episode 18 — "Bad Company" — had a doozy. The episode explores Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) relationship with a young woman named Sarah Grant (Amelia Rose Blaire). She has received a message from the man who murdered her parents and brother when she was still only a child, saying that he wants to meet with her to seek forgiveness. When she decides to confront her family's murderer, Frank supports her the whole time, resulting in one of his best moments in the series.

The 2015 "Blue Bloods" episode is far from Blaire's only credit. She's perhaps best known for landing the role of Willa Burrell on "True Blood," a recurring character who would appear throughout Seasons 6 and 7. More recently, she's lent her voice to popular video games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Starfield."

Amelia Rose Blaire may have only appeared in one "Blue Bloods" episode, but she made the most of her time. It's a standout installment, and hopefully, it encourages fans of the procedural to check out her other work.