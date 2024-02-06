What Happened To Eric Christian Olsen After The End Of NCIS: Los Angeles?

Even though "NCIS: Los Angeles" concluded in May of 2023, Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) remains a part of the NCIS universe as an "NCIS: Hawai'i" cast member. His continued involvement in the franchise is more of an exception than the rule, however — virtually all of his former co-stars, including Eric Christian Olsen, have yet to reprise their "NCIS: LA" roles.

Olsen plays Marty Deeks in just over 300 episodes of "NCIS: LA" that aired between 2010 and the show's final episode. During that time Olsen still acted in some other projects, albeit sporadically. Now that he's no longer tethered to a decades-long network TV series, Olsen seems primed to enter into a new act of his career. While he has no future TV or film roles planned, establishing himself as a big-time producer, rather, appears to be his priority.

The first upcoming show Olsen is producing, under the banner of his company Cloud Nine Productions, is a CBS reboot of the '80s legal drama "Matlock" slated to premiere in 2024. In 2022, his production company also sold a sitcom led by comic Al Madrigal, an autobiographical romantic comedy by Liz Thompson, and a crime drama titled "Peculiar." These too are all in the works at CBS. Rather than continuing to act, then, it seems like producing should keep Olsen busy now that "NCIS: LA" is over.