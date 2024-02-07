Star Trek: Enterprise's Hoshi Sato Had A Tragic End Fans Never Saw

"Star Trek: Enterprise" introduces "Star Trek" fans to a host of new characters aboard the Enterprise NX-01. Among these spacefarers is Hoshi Sato (Linda Park), who contributes to the team's voyages as a translator, protocol officer, and communications officer. She appears in a whopping 94 of the program's 98 episodes, last appearing at the celebration commemorating the establishment of the United Federation of Planets in the series finale, "These Are the Voyages...". Sadly, as nearly revealed a few episodes prior, the true end to her story is a rather tragic one.

In "In a Mirror, Darkly," biographical data about Sato's life is shown, but an unseen portion — written by the writer behind the episode, Michael Sussman — shares exactly how she dies. Governor Kodos (Arnold Moss) of Tarsus IV faces a crisis on his planet when an exotic fungus destroys the food supply and threatens the entire population. In an effort to save the rest of his colony, he orders the murder of thousands of his people, including Sato, in 2246. In the aftermath, she's laid to rest in Kyoto, Japan beside her husband, Takashi Kimura (via @TrekCore on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter).

Even though she meets a sad end, as detailed in this biographical information, can her demise really be considered canon?