Star Trek: Enterprise's Hoshi Sato Had A Tragic End Fans Never Saw
"Star Trek: Enterprise" introduces "Star Trek" fans to a host of new characters aboard the Enterprise NX-01. Among these spacefarers is Hoshi Sato (Linda Park), who contributes to the team's voyages as a translator, protocol officer, and communications officer. She appears in a whopping 94 of the program's 98 episodes, last appearing at the celebration commemorating the establishment of the United Federation of Planets in the series finale, "These Are the Voyages...". Sadly, as nearly revealed a few episodes prior, the true end to her story is a rather tragic one.
In "In a Mirror, Darkly," biographical data about Sato's life is shown, but an unseen portion — written by the writer behind the episode, Michael Sussman — shares exactly how she dies. Governor Kodos (Arnold Moss) of Tarsus IV faces a crisis on his planet when an exotic fungus destroys the food supply and threatens the entire population. In an effort to save the rest of his colony, he orders the murder of thousands of his people, including Sato, in 2246. In the aftermath, she's laid to rest in Kyoto, Japan beside her husband, Takashi Kimura (via @TrekCore on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter).
Even though she meets a sad end, as detailed in this biographical information, can her demise really be considered canon?
Michael Sussman doesn't consider Sato's death canon
At the time of this writing, Hoshi Sato has yet to appear elsewhere in the "Star Trek" timeline outside of "Star Trek: Enterprise." As mentioned, she makes her last appearance in the "Enterprise" finale, "These Are the Voyages...," from Season 4, which reached the airwaves in May 2005. Without any other update on her life after the events of this episode, it's safe to assume that the contents of her "In a Mirror, Darkly" biography are legitimate. Then again, according to the man behind said bio, that's not quite the case.
In response to the X post by @TrekCore featuring Sato's extended bio, Michael Sussman chimed in with his feelings on its canon status. "Well... that was an unused page 2 of the graphic and didn't appear on screen, so not really canon. #HoshiStillDeadTho," he wrote, claiming that she's still dead anyway. Sussman also brought up the unseen extended bio of Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), which also details his demise. Unlike Sato, Archer is hinted at being alive in the Kelvin timeline, thus rendering the claim of his death in the unseen bio data non-canon.
With all of that said, it stands to reason there will be some measure of controversy surrounding Hoshi Sato's true fate until the minds behind the "Star Trek" franchise elect to make it a bit more straightforward.