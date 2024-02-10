The U.S. Senator You Likely Didn't Know Is Related To Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David

There's nary a subject that Larry David won't touch on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," including politics. Such equal-opportunity attacks are usually limited to fictional figures, such as Irma Kostroski (Tracey Ullman) and other members of the Santa Monica city council. Even when the show dabbles in real-life politics, it is always done in a manner that serves Larry's interests. Perhaps most famously, Larry dons a "Make America Great Again" hat in Season 10 to repel people from talking to him. What's a little far-right politics in the name of privacy?

Larry's politics may be self-serving, but the real-life David has politics in his blood. In 2017, the comedian was featured in the Season 4 premiere of PBS' "Finding Your Roots," where host Henry Louis Gates Jr. informed David that his distant cousin is Sen. Bernie Sanders. It may not have been David's first choice – he blurted out "I hope it's a good athlete" — but he was clearly tickled by the revelation, saying with a smile on his face, "That is amazing. All right, cousin Bernie." The Vermont senator was equally delighted upon learning the news. "You're kidding!" he said, adding, "Oh my God! That is unbelievable. It's true?"

It was a sweeter payoff than most relative reveals on "Finding Your Roots," as the pair had been compared to one another for years owing to their shared curmudgeonly demeanors, thick Brooklyn accents, and undeniable Jewish uncle energy. Moreover, David played Sanders several times on "Saturday Night Live" during the 2016 election.