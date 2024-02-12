What Is The Star Wars 4k77 Project & Why Is It So Important To Some Fans?

"Star Wars" remains one of the most beloved and culturally significant names in modern pop culture, but unfortunately, its historical impact can be a tricky thing to revisit. Beginning with the release of the so-called "Special Editions" of the original trilogy back in 1997, George Lucas began a long process of altering and updating the theatrical cuts of the first three films — one that continued well into the 21st century as he continued tinkering with things. The changes ranged from new audio mixes to added CGI that replaced older practical effects, entirely new scenes like Han Solo meeting Jabba the Hutt in "A New Hope," and Hayden Christensen ultimately replacing Sebastian Shaw as Anakin Skywalker in the Force ghost scene at the end of "Return of the Jedi."

Overall, the changes Lucas made over the years were pretty controversial among die-hard fans. Some complaints involved character changes, like the infamous "Han shot first" debate, but the larger issue many fans had was the holistic erosion of the original cuts. Had Lucas kept the theatrical versions in circulation alongside his updated cuts, people may have been less upset. However, each of the new editions replaced the one prior. To this day, the theatrical cuts of the trilogy aren't commercially available, even after Disney purchased Lucasfilm. And so, some fans took matters into their own hands.

Fan campaigns like Project 4k77 have sought to restore something close to the theatrical cuts of the original Star Wars trilogy. And for now, they're the only way for people to know what it was really like to see "Star Wars" in 1977.