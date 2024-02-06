What Naomi Watts Looked Like In The Scrapped Game Of Thrones Series Bloodmoon
The "Game of Thrones" legacy continues with "House of the Dragon" Season 2 coming out later this year. However, that critically acclaimed series soared, and there was a different prequel in the works that was going to star Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts. In 2019, HBO pulled the plug on the "Game of Thrones" project after reported trouble behind the scenes, but now, we've gotten our look at what Watts would've looked like in the series, and it's positively stunning.
Flora Moody, who worked on the unaired pilot, shared some images of Watts on Instagram in hair and makeup for the project, which had the codename "Bloodmoon." Moody wrote about working on the pilot several years ago, helping on wigs, and making sure everything read well on camera. Other than the show allegedly focusing on Westerosi history thousands of years before the start of "Game of Thrones," there are no details offering greater insight into what the show would've been about or who Naomi Watts was precisely playing. More than anything, the photos show off Moody's exceptional craftsmanship. A few days after the initial post, Moody uploaded another featurette to Instagram.
Watts wears a different outfit and hairstyle in the second post, sporting a red ensemble as opposed to the gold one seen in the first video. A great deal of work clearly went into the pilot of the "Game of Thrones" spin-off, only adding to the intrigue of it getting scrapped entirely.
What do we know about the Naomi Watts-starring Game of Thrones show?
Flora Moody doesn't get into any reasoning behind why HBO canceled the show, but she clearly enjoyed her time working on it regardless. It was previously announced that the show would've been set thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and would've heavily featured the white walkers. Not much else is known about Naomi Watts' character, although a description from Variety back in 2018 describes her role as being "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." However, no name has been revealed as of yet, but @irishgirldutchpour comments on the first Moody Instagram post, "Wow!! Was she a Lannister? Amazing hair and dress."
Lannisters are known for their lustrous golden locks, which Watts has in spades. Of course, nothing can be confirmed at this time. She wouldn't have been the only draw, as some majorly impressive talent would've backed up Watts. Other cast members would've included Jamie Campbell Bower, Naomi Ackie, Josh Whitehouse, and Denise Gough, among others. Even all this wasn't enough to salvage what HBO executives thought was a poor follow-up to the original series.
The show was scrapped, but "House of the Dragon" would eventually blaze a path onto HBO. Another spin-off is also in the works, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," which will be a prequel series drawing from the works of George R.R. Martin. However, this Naomi Watts show will remain an all-time great TV "What If." Maybe someday, we'll learn more about what this show would've been.