What Naomi Watts Looked Like In The Scrapped Game Of Thrones Series Bloodmoon

The "Game of Thrones" legacy continues with "House of the Dragon" Season 2 coming out later this year. However, that critically acclaimed series soared, and there was a different prequel in the works that was going to star Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts. In 2019, HBO pulled the plug on the "Game of Thrones" project after reported trouble behind the scenes, but now, we've gotten our look at what Watts would've looked like in the series, and it's positively stunning.

Flora Moody, who worked on the unaired pilot, shared some images of Watts on Instagram in hair and makeup for the project, which had the codename "Bloodmoon." Moody wrote about working on the pilot several years ago, helping on wigs, and making sure everything read well on camera. Other than the show allegedly focusing on Westerosi history thousands of years before the start of "Game of Thrones," there are no details offering greater insight into what the show would've been about or who Naomi Watts was precisely playing. More than anything, the photos show off Moody's exceptional craftsmanship. A few days after the initial post, Moody uploaded another featurette to Instagram.

Watts wears a different outfit and hairstyle in the second post, sporting a red ensemble as opposed to the gold one seen in the first video. A great deal of work clearly went into the pilot of the "Game of Thrones" spin-off, only adding to the intrigue of it getting scrapped entirely.