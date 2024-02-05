Why Ryan Reynolds' New IF Commercial Replaces John Krasinski With Randall Park

John Krasinski has written and directed a new movie called "IF" about a girl who starts seeing people's imaginary friends. Krasinski also stars in the movie alongside Ryan Reynolds, but in a promotion for a new behind-the-scenes look at the project, Reynolds sits beside Randall Park, who insists he's Krasinski. So what's going on?

The switch will likely earn a chuckle from fans of "The Office." Krasinski's character, Jim, often pranks Dwight (Rainn Wilson), and on Season 9, Episode 3 — "Andy's Ancestry" — Jim convinces Dwight that he's been Asian all along by having someone else take his place at Dunder Mifflin. "Asian Jim," as he's become known, is played by Randall Park, and the character goes the extra mile to convince Dwight he's really Jim, such as kissing Pam (Jenna Fischer). The explanation is that he's an actor friend who agrees to do this while Jim's at the dentist. It's one of the best pranks Jim pulls on Dwight in "The Office," and as a testament to that, it's getting another shot at life from "IF."

The difference now is that Ryan Reynolds is the one to point out that John Krasinski isn't Asian. To cap it all off, Park is included within the featurette discussing how he is the one to have had the idea for "IF" years ago. It may only be a teaser for what will be shown from "IF" during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, but it's a great gag that's got everyone in the YouTube comments making "The Office" references, like @user-pd2sr7jz6v, who wrote, "I can see John Krasinski is at the dentist again."