Why Ryan Reynolds' New IF Commercial Replaces John Krasinski With Randall Park
John Krasinski has written and directed a new movie called "IF" about a girl who starts seeing people's imaginary friends. Krasinski also stars in the movie alongside Ryan Reynolds, but in a promotion for a new behind-the-scenes look at the project, Reynolds sits beside Randall Park, who insists he's Krasinski. So what's going on?
The switch will likely earn a chuckle from fans of "The Office." Krasinski's character, Jim, often pranks Dwight (Rainn Wilson), and on Season 9, Episode 3 — "Andy's Ancestry" — Jim convinces Dwight that he's been Asian all along by having someone else take his place at Dunder Mifflin. "Asian Jim," as he's become known, is played by Randall Park, and the character goes the extra mile to convince Dwight he's really Jim, such as kissing Pam (Jenna Fischer). The explanation is that he's an actor friend who agrees to do this while Jim's at the dentist. It's one of the best pranks Jim pulls on Dwight in "The Office," and as a testament to that, it's getting another shot at life from "IF."
The difference now is that Ryan Reynolds is the one to point out that John Krasinski isn't Asian. To cap it all off, Park is included within the featurette discussing how he is the one to have had the idea for "IF" years ago. It may only be a teaser for what will be shown from "IF" during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, but it's a great gag that's got everyone in the YouTube comments making "The Office" references, like @user-pd2sr7jz6v, who wrote, "I can see John Krasinski is at the dentist again."
The Asian Jim meme goes deep
Randall Park taking John Krasinski's spot in the "IF" ad is a fun bit to direct some extra attention toward the film, and that "Office" prank may just have the greatest longevity out of any from the sitcom. It's intriguing because Park himself actually forgot he was on "The Office" since his role was so brief, but it seems he can't escape it now. It comes up all the time, including in a 2023 interview Park had with The Movie Dweeb on TikTok, where the interviewer mentioned how he and Krasinski are pretty identical, including the fact they both got into directing.
While Krasinski actually helmed "IF" as well as both "A Quiet Place" movies, Park made his feature-length directorial debut with 2023's "Shortcomings." Park revealed he didn't ask Krasinski for any tips on his film, but he did state, "I did work as an actor on his ... I believe it was his directorial debut, which is a little film called 'The Hollars.'"
The "IF" teaser keeps the gag going, and it's sure to earn some attention from "The Office" fans. "IF" represents another kind of reunion, as Steve Carell, who plays Michael Scott on "The Office," voices the imaginary friend Blue. It's effective marketing to tie "IF" to a show as popular as "The Office." We'll see if it pays off when the film comes to theaters on May 17.