Superman's Most Intimidating On-Screen Moment Was On A Kids Show Almost 20 Years Ago

Superman's Kryptonian physiology makes him one of the most powerful comic book characters ever created. The DC hero is so strong that he's often forced to hold back against his opponents, as unleashing his full might could leave those he fights and their surroundings in literal pieces. Interestingly, no display of Superman's power was more intimidating than when he faced Darkseid in the "Justice League Unlimited" series finale, "Destroyer."

Superman takes on Darkseid in the episode, as the supervillain promises to kill everyone the Man of Steel loves. In response, Superman utters one of his most terrifying lines, telling Darkseid: "I feel like I live in a world made of cardboard. Always taking constant care not to break something. To break someone. Never allowing myself to lose control, even for a moment, or someone could die. But you can take it, can't ya, big man? What we have here is a rare opportunity for me to cut loose and show you just how powerful I really am!"

The monologue illustrates how much Superman usually holds back on Earth, as the hero knows using his full powers would devastate the world. However, with Darkseid's arrival, he unleashed his full powers. And while Darkseid put up a respectable fight in his attempts to stop Superman, he would lose the explosive battle between good and evil.