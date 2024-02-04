Palpatine Vs Marv: Star Wars Fan Creates A Home Alone Mash-Up You Can't Unsee

"Star Wars" and "Home Alone" are both iconic franchises in their own ways, and now, the world has the opportunity to see two of their biggest villains clash. In a mashup video by YouTube channel Jar Jar Studios+, Sheev "Darth Sidious" Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Marv "Wet Bandit" Murchins (Daniel Stern) face off in the former's quarters. Emperor Palpatine is quick to attack the hapless Marv with his patented Force lightning. Much to the "Star Wars" villain's shock, the "Home Alone" antagonist — who, of course, has ample experience of painful attacks — shakes off the damage and kicks the Sith across the room. The clip ends with the victorious Marv pummeling Palpatine with his trusty crowbar.

The short video is based on the memorable "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" scene where Yoda confronts Palpatine, casually defeating the two Imperial Royal Guards with a simple wave of his hand before challenging the emperor himself. As the furious and surprisingly formidable Marv replaces the diminutive Jedi and defeats Palpatine, Stern's burglar baddie is reminiscent of Ultra Instinct Shaggy — another largely inept character whom fans reimagined as an all-powerful warrior.