Fans Have Identified A Tragic Chicago PD Trend, & They're Tired Of It
"Chicago P.D." is not easy on its detectives, let alone on any confidential informants working under them. If you're a snitch on the mean streets of Chicago, odds are you'll probably be going home in a plastic bag. But this has sparked a trend longtime viewers have come to hate. The most recent informant death — that of Adam Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) eye on the streets, Zaco Munn (Carter Shimp) — has simply increased their outrage.
Zaco meets his end in Season 11, Episode 2, "Retread." Audiences learn that Adam has spent months undercover at a string of illegal poker games — covertly, without telling his superiors. Zaco goes undercover when the latest gathering is robbed, and two innocent players are killed. The informant manages to lead Adam to their No. 1 suspect, only to be shot by the perp. For a moment, it seems as if Zaco will pull through. Unfortunately, he dies off-screen on the operating table, plunging Adam into guilt.
Reddit-based viewers were less than pleased with the storyline's predictable outcome and were disappointed to lose yet another interesting character. "CIs never survive in this damn show and I really, really, REALLY thought this time that we would finally have one that does, but nope. Stray fragment to the heart," sighed the well-named u/immensedisapointment. Two other Redditors, u/unfornewages and u/iamwild_lotus, both thought that Zaco might be added to the cast. Others called out the cliched plotting. "Time to move this show to the Hallmark channel," complained u/Competitive_Put_2180. And this isn't the first time Reddit users have expressed their outrage at the death of a "Chicago P.D." CI.
Zaco's isn't the first informant death to upset viewers
Zaco Munn may be the most recent confidential informant to die on "Chicago P.D.," but he isn't the only such character who endeared himself to viewers only to pass away suddenly and tragically. During Season 9, Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) uses Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) as a secret informant throughout the season. After seven appearances, she is promptly killed off during the season finale after panicking when her cover is blown. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is the killer — she shoots Anna after the informant shoots Voight in a desperate attempt to escape the situation.
Fans hated Anna's death too, and they did not mince words regarding their feelings about it when it happened. "I feel so bad for Anna. She's been used for her whole adult life. She only means something to Voight and Escano because she does things for them," X (formerly known as Twitter) user @BethHoller said. And while @NatashaGee10 wasn't surprised by Anna's death, they felt that this was another example of how female characters pay for the mistakes of their male counterparts on "Chicago P.D."
Based on what happened to Anna and Zaco, this ongoing trend probably won't end anytime soon. But hopefully, the next CI who gets caught up in the squad's drama will make it out alive.