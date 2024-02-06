Fans Have Identified A Tragic Chicago PD Trend, & They're Tired Of It

"Chicago P.D." is not easy on its detectives, let alone on any confidential informants working under them. If you're a snitch on the mean streets of Chicago, odds are you'll probably be going home in a plastic bag. But this has sparked a trend longtime viewers have come to hate. The most recent informant death — that of Adam Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) eye on the streets, Zaco Munn (Carter Shimp) — has simply increased their outrage.

Zaco meets his end in Season 11, Episode 2, "Retread." Audiences learn that Adam has spent months undercover at a string of illegal poker games — covertly, without telling his superiors. Zaco goes undercover when the latest gathering is robbed, and two innocent players are killed. The informant manages to lead Adam to their No. 1 suspect, only to be shot by the perp. For a moment, it seems as if Zaco will pull through. Unfortunately, he dies off-screen on the operating table, plunging Adam into guilt.

Reddit-based viewers were less than pleased with the storyline's predictable outcome and were disappointed to lose yet another interesting character. "CIs never survive in this damn show and I really, really, REALLY thought this time that we would finally have one that does, but nope. Stray fragment to the heart," sighed the well-named u/immensedisapointment. Two other Redditors, u/unfornewages and u/iamwild_lotus, both thought that Zaco might be added to the cast. Others called out the cliched plotting. "Time to move this show to the Hallmark channel," complained u/Competitive_Put_2180. And this isn't the first time Reddit users have expressed their outrage at the death of a "Chicago P.D." CI.