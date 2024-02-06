Yellowstone: Reddit Users Believe One Character In Particular Deserved Better

Throughout its five seasons, "Yellowstone" has emerged as one of the most popular TV shows on the air right now. However, the popularity of the Paramount Network series hasn't stopped its fans from voicing their opinions about the series. In fact, the prolonged wait for the second half of "Yellowstone" Season 5, which is slated to premiere in November 2024, has only made the show's fans all the more willing to share even their most critical opinions about some of its creative decisions.

Dozens of "Yellowstone" fans have, for instance, revealed online why they feel the series' treatment of one of its most important characters — Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — has been unsatisfactory. Viewers seem specifically unhappy with how ineffectual Jamie has been portrayed throughout the later seasons. As one Redditor explained in early 2024, "I am rewatching the series and I can't help but feel bad for Jamie. He was written as a badass lawyer in Season 1, but they made him weak starting with the second season until he eventually became a liability."

More than anything, "Yellowstone" fans seem confused about how Jamie went from seeming like an efficient problem-solver and intelligent fixer to someone who constantly seems less capable than the series' other core characters. "As the show progresses everyone acts like [Jamie's] been weak-willed and useless his whole life," wrote u/PurrPrinThom in a separate Reddit thread. "It just confuses me where that came from, because that's not the impression I had at the beginning at all."

Unfortunately, it's unclear whether or not the remaining episodes of "Yellowstone" will address fans' legitimate criticisms of Jamie's treatment on the show.