Sam Waterston Exits Law & Order (And A Primetime Legend Is Taking His Spot)

Sam Waterston released a statement, published by Variety, about finally departing the show that helped make him a part of many people's lives. He wrote, "The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next." He goes on to discuss how incredible it's been to be part of "Law & Order" for so long and how he's grateful to the fans who keep tuning in.

Waterston's exit may come as a shock to fans, especially upon hearing his last episode is only a few weeks away. Shortly after "Law & Order" returned, the actor spoke with KCRA about returning to the show after it went off the air for so long. "Obviously, I love it," he told the outlet. "I wondered whether I hadn't already done this and shouldn't go back. But I couldn't stand the idea of somebody else doing it and me watching from the sidelines, so I gave it a try and I'm having a wonderful time."

As Waterstone said in his statement: "An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable." The actor does already have another project on the horizon, as he'll star in the forthcoming Netflix original film, "Six Triple Eight," directed by Tyler Perry. There's little doubt "Law & Order" changed Sam Waterston's life for the better, and he'll be greatly missed when the show carries on without him.