Sam Waterston Exits Law & Order (And A Primetime Legend Is Taking His Spot)
"Law & Order" is getting a new district attorney. Sam Waterston came onto "Law & Order" in 1994 as Jack McCoy. He remained on the show until it went off the air in 2010, and then signed up again for the 2022 revival. While the show will go on, Waterston won't be part of it, as Variety reports he's stepping down after appearing in over 400 episodes.
Taking his place will be Tony Goldwyn. He's no stranger to TV dramas as he portrayed Fitzgerald Grant on "Scandal." Lately, he's appeared in many high-profile movies, including "Oppenheimer," "Plane," and "Murder Mystery 2." However, Goldwyn's no stranger to "Law & Order," as he previously appeared on four episodes of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" as Frank Goren. He also directed the "Law & Order" Season 16 episode "Thinking Makes It So." He'll be the new district attorney and will no doubt bring ample gravitas to the series.
Waterston has been nominated for three Emmys for his role as Jack McCoy. His final episode as the DA will air on NBC on February 22.
Sam Waterston is sad to let Law & Order go, but excited about future opportunities
Sam Waterston released a statement, published by Variety, about finally departing the show that helped make him a part of many people's lives. He wrote, "The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next." He goes on to discuss how incredible it's been to be part of "Law & Order" for so long and how he's grateful to the fans who keep tuning in.
Waterston's exit may come as a shock to fans, especially upon hearing his last episode is only a few weeks away. Shortly after "Law & Order" returned, the actor spoke with KCRA about returning to the show after it went off the air for so long. "Obviously, I love it," he told the outlet. "I wondered whether I hadn't already done this and shouldn't go back. But I couldn't stand the idea of somebody else doing it and me watching from the sidelines, so I gave it a try and I'm having a wonderful time."
As Waterstone said in his statement: "An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable." The actor does already have another project on the horizon, as he'll star in the forthcoming Netflix original film, "Six Triple Eight," directed by Tyler Perry. There's little doubt "Law & Order" changed Sam Waterston's life for the better, and he'll be greatly missed when the show carries on without him.