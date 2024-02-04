Who Plays Anne Farrell On Blue Bloods & Why Do 24 Fans Recognize Her?

Whenever there are controversies surrounding the New York Police Department on "Blue Bloods," it's a safe bet that Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is going to have to deal with them. That's precisely what happens on Season 5, Episode 19 — "Through the Looking Glass" — when Frank gets a visit from reporter Anne Farrell, played by Leslie Hope. Anne criticizes Frank for allowing the cameras in a neighborhood where someone was murdered to remain faulty. She makes another appearance in the following episode, titled "Payback."

Leslie Hope instills the character with a level of poise required to go toe-to-toe with the formidable Frank Reagan. It shouldn't come as a surprise as Hope has portrayed many exceptional characters over the years, having appeared on shows like "NCIS," "Suits," and "Station 19." However, viewers may recognize her most for playing Teri Bauer, wife of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), on the 1st season of "24."

Hope has also directed many television episodes for shows like "Snowpiercer" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." She told Talk Nerdy With Us that it was a natural transition: "I don't find it hard to go from being an actor on a show to directing at all — I think sometimes that transition is harder for the bosses to integrate, but for me it's a shift that makes sense."