Who Plays Anne Farrell On Blue Bloods & Why Do 24 Fans Recognize Her?
Whenever there are controversies surrounding the New York Police Department on "Blue Bloods," it's a safe bet that Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is going to have to deal with them. That's precisely what happens on Season 5, Episode 19 — "Through the Looking Glass" — when Frank gets a visit from reporter Anne Farrell, played by Leslie Hope. Anne criticizes Frank for allowing the cameras in a neighborhood where someone was murdered to remain faulty. She makes another appearance in the following episode, titled "Payback."
Leslie Hope instills the character with a level of poise required to go toe-to-toe with the formidable Frank Reagan. It shouldn't come as a surprise as Hope has portrayed many exceptional characters over the years, having appeared on shows like "NCIS," "Suits," and "Station 19." However, viewers may recognize her most for playing Teri Bauer, wife of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), on the 1st season of "24."
Hope has also directed many television episodes for shows like "Snowpiercer" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." She told Talk Nerdy With Us that it was a natural transition: "I don't find it hard to go from being an actor on a show to directing at all — I think sometimes that transition is harder for the bosses to integrate, but for me it's a shift that makes sense."
Blue Bloods wasn't the first time Leslie Hope worked with Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck's transformation leading up to "Blue Bloods" has been nothing short of astounding. He's a TV legend, thanks to an early role on "Magnum P.I.," and he's had an array of credits over a lengthy career. That includes the titular role of Jesse Stone in the series of TV movies of the same name, starting with 2005's "Stone Cold." As it turns out, Leslie Hope is also a member of the Jesse Stone franchise family. She's appeared in two movies — 2009's "Jesse Stone: Thin Ice" and 2015's "Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise" — as Sidney Greenstreet.
Clearly, Hope and Selleck go way back. When Hope was discussing her career with Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" talk show, she related an amusing story about her time filming a Jesse Stone movie. The franchise shoots in Canada near where Hope is from and where her parents lived, so she managed to get them invited onto the set so that they (mostly her mother) could meet Tom Selleck. Hope related how when the time came to make the introduction, Selleck chose different kinds of compliments to describe Hope. "[Selleck] doesn't say to my mom and dad like, 'Oh, your daughter's a great actress,' or any of that stuff," Hope regaled. "He says, 'She's so polite. And she's so well-mannered.' He might as well say, 'She makes her bed.'"
To cap it off, Hope showed a photo of her, her parents, and Selleck posing together. Leslie Hope may have butted heads with Selleck on "Blue Bloods," but it's apparent the two get along swimmingly in everyday life.