'What A Dump': How A Line From Bette Davis' Biggest Flop Became A Gay Cinema Icon

A good line has the power to redeem an otherwise entirely forgettable movie. It might not make it a masterpiece, but if you get those couple of words wedged into the cultural zeitgeist just right, they can become the makings of a cult classic. Such is the case with "Beyond the Forest," the campy bomb that marked the end of Bette Davis' 18-year run at Warner Bros. back in 1949. The film's melodramatic take on domestic life gone dull is far from riveting cinema, but it remains a curiously significant piece of movie history thanks to what's arguably Davis' most famous line ever: "What a dump."

Those three little words, uttered by Davis' Rosa Moline in a moment of pure disdain, are now an indelible piece of the cinematic pantheon. The side-eye glance at the room in question, the picture-perfect physicality, and Davis' patented dry delivery all combine for a perfect storm. In more recent years, the line has become particularly iconic in the gay community, and specifically in the drag queen scene, where high camp is the name of the game and golden-age Hollywood starlets are frequently paid tribute to.

Aptly, though, the path from late-'40s critical failure to contemporary queer refrain wasn't exactly a straight line. The story of "What a dump" is a curious one, to say the least, and Bette Davis isn't the only Hollywood star responsible for the line's continued appeal.