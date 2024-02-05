The True Life Story And Tragic Death Of Billy Mays: King Of TV Commercials

Like all great origin stories, Billy Mays' lies in humble circumstances. Born on July 20, 1958, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and raised in Pittsburgh, Mays played sports as a youngster. He was on the football team in high school and at West Virginia University but dropped out after two years. He returned home to work at his father's hazardous waste company, but like Peter Parker getting that radioactive spider bite, Mays found his path and purpose in one of the most unlikely ways: selling household products on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As Mays told the Washington Post, he came to selling via a friend, who mentioned that he was going to try his hand at selling knives on the boardwalk, a 5-mile stretch of casinos and amusements along the New Jersey coastline (and yes, also the setting for "Boardwalk Empire"). "I went home and grabbed my suitcase," said Mays, who soon took a job shilling household products for International Housewares, Inc. For the better part of the next decade, he pitched to passersby products like the WashMatik, a cleaning system that pumped water from a bucket to a hose without requiring a connection to a water source. "We called him Bucket Billy because he was doing demonstrations with a bucket for five or six years," said former International Housewares president Cris Morris.

[Featured image by Sharese Ann Frederick via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]