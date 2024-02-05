Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 - A Viral Fan-Made Trailer With Jenna Ortega Explained

A fan-made trailer for "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" featuring Jenna Ortega is taking the internet seas by storm.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise has been in limbo since 2017's largely maligned "Dead Men Tell No Tales." The film, which served as a "Force Awakens"-like reboot/sequel of the franchise, failed to find its footing with fans. Work on a proper reboot of the franchise began to manifest shortly after, though that idea eventually sunk too. Now, nearly a decade after the franchise's last installment, a fan trailer for a sixth film, subtitled "Beyond the Horizon," is causing all sorts of commotion online.

Created by YouTube user KH Studio, the artificial intelligence-generated trailer features Jenna Ortega taking on the role of Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) daughter for a brand-new adventure. In the teaser, Ortega joins her father for an unknown adventure, which also sees several franchise favorites return — like Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). The trailer positions the couple as supporting characters who consult with Sparrow, almost like Iceman (Val Kilmer) in "Top Gun: Maverick."

What's most surprising is that this hypothetical "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" sees Sparrow facing off again with Davy Jones (Bill Nighy). Overall, the teaser celebrates the franchise's enduring legacy and asks big questions about how certain Sparrow is to have his daughter continue his piracy legacy.