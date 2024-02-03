Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Has A Surprising Connection To King Charles III

It would be the ultimate con. Ol' Slippin' Jimmy tries to make a big score off the royal family. It could happen at some far-out family reunion based on recently revealed information linking Bob Odenkirk, known for playing Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," to King Charles III. The two are 11th cousins.

The revelation came during an episode of PBS' "Finding Your Roots," hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr. The show frequently gets famous faces to appear, with Gates revealing some intriguing (or occasionally devastating) information about their ancestors. Odenkirk stops by, and before finding out about his powerful relative, he doesn't have kind things to say about the concept of monarchies. "I'm an American," he states. "I'm not a monarchist. I don't believe in that. You know, I feel like it's a little twisted." Soon after, Gates reveals his connection to King Charles III, and the actor can't help but laugh.

The connection lies with Odenkirk's fifth great-grandfather on his dad's side of the family. Gates even starts razzing Odenkirk about disrespecting the royal family, leading the "Mr. Show" star to jokingly say, "Well, maybe I'll change my mind."