Every Actor Still Alive From The Main Cast Of The Original Star Wars Trilogy

Being part of a franchise as big as Star Wars tends to overshadow much of an actor's other work. That's doubly true for the original trilogy cast, as they effectively created — alongside George Lucas and the production team — the galaxy that's since become so massively popular. Fortunately, many of them have had equal success elsewhere, building expansive careers that happen to include one of the biggest pop culture brands of the modern era.

Sadly, several decades after "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" premiered, not all the actors who helped make the property what it is today are still with us. Original cast members like David Prowse, Peter Mayhew, Alec Guinness, and the legendary Carrie Fisher have passed away, leaving lasting legacies behind.

Original trilogy supporting players are still alive, such as lead Ewok performer Warwick Davis, original Bib Fortuna actor Michael Carter, and Kenneth Colley, the man behind the villainous Admiral Piett. When it comes to the main cast of the original Star Wars trilogy, these are the actors who are still with us.