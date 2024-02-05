Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Admits He Copied One Thing From William Shatner

There's no question that when "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted in 1987, the series had some gargantuan shoes to fill following the groundbreaking success of the classic "Star Trek" series two decades before.

Naturally, Patrick Stewart didn't want to give fans a virtual repeat of what they got from William Shatner and his castmates in the late 1960s. However, he made an exception when it came to a crucial element that came to define Gene Roddenberry's mission in the original series — its opening voiceover.

"In one very specific aspect, I owe a debt of gratitude to William Shatner," Stewart wrote in his 2023 autobiography, "Making It So: A Memoir." "There came the time when I had to record the famous 'Space, the final frontier' speech that opens each episode of 'The Next Generation,' as it did 'The Original Series."

With that enormous chore in his sights, the actor said he didn't want to give Captain Jean-Luc Picard's narration a new interpretation but instead looked back to the original series and Shatner's iconic opening words as Captain James T. Kirk. "I carefully listened to Bill's voiceover in preparation to do mine, and realized that there was nothing I could do to improve upon it," Stewart wrote in his memoir. "He'd done it perfectly, the tone and cadences spot-on. So I basically did his version syllable for syllable — the only time I intentionally copied Bill's performance as the captain."