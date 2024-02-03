Why Ben Stiller Lost Encino Man To Brendan Fraser & How To See His Screen Test

While he never quite quit acting altogether, Brendan Fraser reemerged in the public eye as the star of Darren Aronofsky's 2022 feature "The Whale" after some time away from Hollywood. It was a run of blockbusters in the '90s and 2000s, of course, that first turned Fraser into a household name and later made his present-day comeback such a big deal. The film that jumpstarted his career was the 1992 caveman comedy "Encino Man," which was just his fifth screen acting credit and first lead role in a feature. Fraser wasn't always supposed to be Link in "Encino Man," however, as he only got the gig after Ben Stiller had almost landed the part.

During an extensive oral history of the film published by Inverse, director Les Mayfield and writer/producer George Zaloom shared some brief insight into Stiller's early involvement in "Encino Man." According to Mayfield, Stiller played the part of Link the caveman well, but he wasn't ultimately available when they needed him. "What I recall is, once we actually got our start dates locked up, there was a conflict and he wasn't available," he said.

Meanwhile, Zaloom simply suggested that Fraser was a better fit. "[Stiller] was even screen-tested. And he did a really good job. But at some point, we had seen Brendan. Brendan just nailed it," he recalled.

Just how good a job did Stiller do? Fortunately for fans of "Encino Man" interested in this aspect of its history, his screen test is freely available on the internet.