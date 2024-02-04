Star Trek Almost Cast An Actress From A Rival Series As T'Pol Before Jolene Blalock

From 2001 to 2005, "Star Trek" fans got to know a new Enterprise crew via the aptly-named series "Star Trek: Enterprise." The team is led by Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), but he can't run the titular space-faring vessel on his own. Alongside him are such names as Trip Tucker III (Connor Trinneer) and T'Pol (Jolene Blalock), among others. Over time, most of these characters fit right in with the existing "Star Trek" franchise, just as the actors prove perfect for their roles. Thus, it's strange to think that series mainstay T'Pol was almost played by someone else.

In fact, the role of T'Pol could've gone to an actor who'd built their name on a competing program. According to contemporary sources before "Enterprise" began airing, Marjorie Monaghan was considered for T'Pol, back when the character was still being referred to as "T'Pau." For those unfamiliar, Monaghan was a frequent face on the science fiction series "Babylon 5," which debuted in 1993 and ran until 1998, appearing in the role of Tessa "Number One" Halloran. Ultimately, though, the recurring star of the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" rival program didn't land the T'Pol role, with Blalock signing the dotted line instead.

Nowadays, it's hard to imagine anyone but Blalock portraying T'Pol, making it all the more surprising to learn that she initially wasn't too interested in the part.