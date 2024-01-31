Elmo Asked Twitter How It's Doing - The Replies Were Cute, Hilarious & Super Dark

Elmo is straight up not having a good time.

If there's one good thing about the universe, it's that Elmo is still a beacon of hope in this twisted, chaotic world we live in. The "Sesame Street" character has been the poster child for the franchise, emerging as one of the most recognizable pop culture figures in history. Soft-spoken and kind (except when he's beefing with a pet rock), Elmo is a shining example of how curiosity can lead to greater discoveries — except on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In late January 2024, Elmo took to X to ask his nearly 500,000 followers how they were enjoying their new year, simply saying "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" As expected, Elmo's simple, honest, and genuine question was met with some truly dark and disturbing answers, pointing out just how miserable this year has been for many. "Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life," @ContrarianGuild shared in a tweet that garnered nearly 30,000 likes. As devastating as that answer is, it's one of the lighter ones that manifested from Elmo's query. "Wife left me Daughters don't respect me My job is a joke Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man," another X user expressed.

These answers are (hopefully) jokes, but some kept it real with Elmo, like @marsroseo, who says "Elmo we are tired."