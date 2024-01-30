Marvel Theory May Explain How Captain America Fought Back Thanos In Infinity War

If wielding Mjölnir is Captain America's (Chris Evans) coolest Marvel moment, then stalling the Infinity Gauntlet is a close second. In "Avengers: Infinity War," just before Thanos (Josh Brolin) brutally claims the Mind Stone from Vision (Paul Bettany), Cap stays the Mad Titan's armored hand. It's an incredible display of strength from the First Avenger, which baffles Thanos for exactly ten seconds. He lays Steve Rogers low with his free fist and marches on, determined to populate a list of the most tragic superhero deaths of the 21st century. According to one Reddit theory, the reason that legendary encounter occurred at all is because Cap's sheer force of will swayed the Infinity Gauntlet.

"I don't believe [Rogers was] physically blocking Thanos' hand. Thanos beat up Hulk, and Rogers is definitely not stronger than Hulk," wrote the Redditor. "The glove works by responding to the will of the user, and in that moment, both of them were in physical contact with the glove. So Rogers was kind of 'out-willing' Thanos, and while none of the infinity stones were actively being used, they were implicitly responding to both Thanos' and Rogers' wills respectively, with Rogers' influence being greater. And that's how he was able to resist Thanos."

There's actually a precedent for this theory because "Infinity Wars #5," the fifth installment in the comic arc from which the "Avengers" film takes its name, depicts Adam Warlock and the Magus locked in mental conflict over control of the Infinity Gauntlet. Fortunately, the warring figures vocalize the exposition so that readers know just how the gauntlet works. Unfortunately, the comic lore might not apply here.