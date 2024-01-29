What's The Song In The Poolside Hotels.com Commercial With Peyton Watson?

A basketball analogy comes front and center in an ad for Hotels.com. The spot sees Peyton Watson and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets walk alongside a pool at a very nice hotel. All the while, Jokić explains how seating around a pool is similar to seating arrangements at basketball games, pointing out the VIP section as well as where the fair-weather fans go. Jokić states how the stairs leading into the pool are where the bench would be (the area where players sit when they're not actively in the game). That's where Watson goes while Jokić finds a far more comfortable spot. Jokić talks through most of the commercial, but there's a song playing in the background that'll delight '90s rap fans. It's "Feel Me Flow" from Naughty by Nature.

It's a perfect summer jam for hanging by the pool. The music video for the song has a ton of water imagery with people spraying each other with a hose. With lyrics like, "I glisten like sun and water while fishing," it's pretty clear why it may have been chosen for this particular commercial.

The two Nuggets have starred in another Hotels.com commercial, with Jokić guiding a pony through a hotel lobby. It's an amusing dichotomy as Jokić knows every in and out of staying at a nice hotel while Watson has questions for the NBA MVP. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of even more ad spots with the sports duo.