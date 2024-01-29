What's The Song In The Poolside Hotels.com Commercial With Peyton Watson?
A basketball analogy comes front and center in an ad for Hotels.com. The spot sees Peyton Watson and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets walk alongside a pool at a very nice hotel. All the while, Jokić explains how seating around a pool is similar to seating arrangements at basketball games, pointing out the VIP section as well as where the fair-weather fans go. Jokić states how the stairs leading into the pool are where the bench would be (the area where players sit when they're not actively in the game). That's where Watson goes while Jokić finds a far more comfortable spot. Jokić talks through most of the commercial, but there's a song playing in the background that'll delight '90s rap fans. It's "Feel Me Flow" from Naughty by Nature.
It's a perfect summer jam for hanging by the pool. The music video for the song has a ton of water imagery with people spraying each other with a hose. With lyrics like, "I glisten like sun and water while fishing," it's pretty clear why it may have been chosen for this particular commercial.
The two Nuggets have starred in another Hotels.com commercial, with Jokić guiding a pony through a hotel lobby. It's an amusing dichotomy as Jokić knows every in and out of staying at a nice hotel while Watson has questions for the NBA MVP. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of even more ad spots with the sports duo.
Outside the Peyton Watson ad, Feel Me Flow is in 8 Mile
"Feel Me Flow" is a '90s rap classic, so it should come as no surprise that it's been repeatedly used throughout pop culture since its release in 1995. Most notably, the song's included in "8 Mile." Viewers can find it in the film when Rabbit (Eminem) is at the club with Alex (Brittany Murphy) as she dances to the track. "Feel Me Flow" has also been used in the soundtracks for "Why Him?," "Shazam!," and 2019's "Shaft."
"Feel Me Flow" has gotten a lot of love throughout pop culture, but it's a slightly different vibe in the Denver Nuggets locker room. Some players were interviewed about what kind of music they put on in the locker room to pump themselves up, with a video uploaded to the Nuggets' X profile in June 2023. Everyone agreed that the star of the Hotels.com commercial, Peyton Watson, was the guy to ask. Watson discussed a couple of songs he was digging at that time, which were "California Breeze" and "We Paid" by Lil Baby. Watson explained, "Man, everybody just knows I'm him... I know stuff; I know good music. Everybody just trusts me, and I think that I'm doing a good job."
Maybe after the success of the Hotels.com commercial, Watson will throw some Naughty by Nature into the locker room rotation. Watson and Nikola Jokić are quickly becoming the new faces of the company, taking the limelight away from Captain Obvious, played by Brandon Moynihan.