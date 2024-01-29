Star Wars: Whose Lightsabers Did General Grievous Use Against Obi-Wan Kenobi?
In one of the most exciting battles of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) dukes it out with his longtime adversary, General Grievous (Matthew Wood), on the planet Utapau. For the occasion, the cyborg Separatist figurehead goes all out, extending his extra arms and charging at Kenobi with four lightsabers at once. Despite being a "Star Wars" villain, Grievous doesn't carry traditionally evil red lightsabers. Rather, he wields green and blue ones picked from the corpses of fallen Jedi, but which ones does he use specifically during this fight?
One of his blue ones is a recent acquisition relative to his battle with Kenobi. He took it from Jedi Master Shaak Ti (Orli Shoshan), whom he killed in a deleted "Revenge of the Sith" scene set earlier in the story. His other blue blade was swiped from Jedi Pablo-Jill, and his green ones were taken from Eeth Koth (Hassani Shapi) and Roron Corobb. Unfortunately for Grievous, though, even the combined might of these four sabers isn't enough to take down Kenobi once and for all. The wily Jedi defeats him with a few well-placed blaster bolts.
It's worth noting that, upon further inspection, while the sabers Grievous uses on Utapau may be attributed to the aforementioned four Jedi, their hilts tell a different story.
The hilts of Grievous' lightsabers on Utapau belong to the wrong Jedi
As established, the lightsabers of Shaak Ti, Eeth Koth, Pablo-Jill, and Roron Corobb are the weapons General Grievous ignites during his Utapau duel. However, a closer look at the fight itself reveals that the hilts Grievous is holding aren't the ones that belong to those specific Jedi. First and foremost, one of the blue ones belongs to Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, while one of the green ones features the hilt synonymous with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen). Grievous does confiscate their lightsabers earlier in the film, but both Jedi quickly recover them.
As for the other two, one is the hilt of Ki-Adi Mundi (Silas Carson), who is still very much alive during the Battle of Utapau. In fact, he's on another planet entirely, Mygeeto, leading Republic forces against the Separatist droid army, blue lightsaber in hand. The fourth and final hilt is that of Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin), who also previously lost her saber to Grievous only to recover it later. She meets her demise before the events of "Revenge of the Sith" on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" during a duel with Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) and Darth Maul (Sam Witwer).
The most logical answer as to why the hilts don't match is that it's likely a result of simple digital asset reuse. Contrary to what the film itself might show, General Grievous' lightsabers in "Revenge of the Sith" come from four specific skilled Jedi who, sadly, couldn't overcome their imposing cyborg opponent.