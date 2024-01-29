Star Wars: Whose Lightsabers Did General Grievous Use Against Obi-Wan Kenobi?

In one of the most exciting battles of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) dukes it out with his longtime adversary, General Grievous (Matthew Wood), on the planet Utapau. For the occasion, the cyborg Separatist figurehead goes all out, extending his extra arms and charging at Kenobi with four lightsabers at once. Despite being a "Star Wars" villain, Grievous doesn't carry traditionally evil red lightsabers. Rather, he wields green and blue ones picked from the corpses of fallen Jedi, but which ones does he use specifically during this fight?

One of his blue ones is a recent acquisition relative to his battle with Kenobi. He took it from Jedi Master Shaak Ti (Orli Shoshan), whom he killed in a deleted "Revenge of the Sith" scene set earlier in the story. His other blue blade was swiped from Jedi Pablo-Jill, and his green ones were taken from Eeth Koth (Hassani Shapi) and Roron Corobb. Unfortunately for Grievous, though, even the combined might of these four sabers isn't enough to take down Kenobi once and for all. The wily Jedi defeats him with a few well-placed blaster bolts.

It's worth noting that, upon further inspection, while the sabers Grievous uses on Utapau may be attributed to the aforementioned four Jedi, their hilts tell a different story.