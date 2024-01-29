Jonathan Frakes Couldn't Stop Saying Patrick Stewart's Most Meme-Worthy Star Trek Line

At one point in the 1996 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" film "Star Trek: First Contact," USS Enterprise-E Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) yells at Lily Sloane (Alfre Woodard) in an argument about a plan floated by Worf (Michael Dorn) to self-destruct the Enterprise. Picard emphasizes his unwillingness to give up his ship and implicitly cede ground to the Borg by shouting, "The line must be drawn here!" The way Stewart pronounces "here" — more like "hee-yah" — is so distinct, Stewart himself would still reference the line in interviews years later.

In his memoir, "Making It So," Stewart shared that the film's director and William T. Riker actor Jonathan Frakes was the first one to draw attention to his iconic delivery. "It was Jonathan who recognized instantly that my eccentric pronunciation was bound to achieve traction. He started saying, 'The line must be drawn h'yah!' in my voice, in all sorts of situations. Sure enough, it became a pop culture trope, oft-quoted and parodied. I am all too pleased about it," Stewart wrote.

While the popularity of the "line must be drawn here" quote endures thanks to the "Star Trek" fanbase, Frakes was apparently the very first person to effectively meme-ify Stewart's memorable line reading.