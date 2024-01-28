How Star Wars Created The Legendary Lightsaber Sound Effect

So much goes into making the signature weapon of the "Star Wars" franchise, the lightsaber, special. The colorful blades, the wide variety of hilts, their unique appearances and functions — so many aspects help enhance sci-fi's greatest laser sword. However, a lightsaber would be nothing without that iconic sound. The sound of a lightsaber activating is unmistakable, as is the hum that continues to flow from the weapon afterward. As it turns out, a lot of effort went into making such a seemingly simple sound come to life the first time lightsabers reached the big screen back in 1977's "Star Wars."

The mastermind behind many of the most iconic "Star Wars" sound effects out there, Ben Burtt, has famously discussed what went into the creation of the lightsaber's hum in multiple interviews. As he recalled, during his time as a student and projectionist at the University of Southern California, inspiration struck when he heard a pair of Simplex movie projectors idling. "They had an interlock motor which connected them to the system which, when they just sat there and idled, made a wonderful humming sound," Burtt explained. These harmonious projectors, coupled with a recording of a television's picture tube hum, combined to create the lightsaber hum fans of "Star Wars" recognize today.

While Burtt's original lightsaber sound has endured for decades beyond "Star Wars," it has been tweaked on occasion for narrative reasons.