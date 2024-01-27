The Late NCIS Star You Probably Didn't Know Was Related To George Clooney

It's pretty common knowledge that George Clooney is the nephew of "White Christmas" legend Rosemary Clooney, but that's not where the Oscar-winning actor and producer's showbiz roots end.

George Clooney is Rosemary Clooney's nephew because she's the sister of the "Ocean's Eleven" star's father, Nick Clooney. But Rosemary Clooney had a family of her own with fellow screen legend José Ferrer. Like his actress-wife, Ferrer starred in several classic films and TV shows, including "Cyrano de Bergerac," "The Caine Mutiny," and the 1984 version of "Dune," as well as the series "Matlock" and "Newhart."

Rosemary Clooney and Ferrer had five children — one of whom, late actor Miguel Ferrer — followed in his parents' footsteps and went on to play NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger on the hit CBS series, "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Miguel Ferrer wasn't the only member of the Clooney-Ferrer family to star in a TV hit, however. His first cousin, George Clooney, starred in the NBC smash "ER." Fittingly, Miguel Ferrer appeared in an uncredited role in the show's pilot episode.