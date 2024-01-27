Imaginary Release Date, Cast, Director And More Details

"Imaginary" asks whether imaginary friends are as innocent as they seem, or if they signify something darker under the surface. The film follows Jessica as she moves back into her childhood home with her family. When Jessica's stepdaughter, Alice, finds her old stuffed bear, Chauncey, the little girl grows increasingly attached to the toy. In fact, she becomes so attached that her behavior turns disturbing. Jessica is forced to step in, and she realizes that Chauncey is more sinister than he seems.

"Something you see across cultures is that children have a unique access to the spirit world," Keri Moore, a marketing executive at Lionsgate, told Variety. "What if their imaginary friends are something from the spirit world? What if these imaginary friends were real, and what if when you left one of them, that made them upset?"

A Blumhouse production, "Imaginary" recalls some of the company's recent efforts. The terrifying, anthropomorphized teddy bear is straight out of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" playbook, in which animatronic animals turn homicidal. Then there's "M3GAN," which similarly examines the fallout of a child becoming emotionally invested in a dangerous toy.

Indeed, "Imaginary" taps into the creepy little girl trope that runs rampant in horror films. For director Jeff Wadlow, one film in particular was an influence. "I mean, Carol Anne from 'Poltergeist' ruined me," he told Fangoria. "I was a normal kid until I saw that movie in theaters... Since then I've been more than a little disturbed."