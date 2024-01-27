How Did Prue Die In Charmed And Why Was Her Death Controversial For Some Fans?

Thanks to its availability on various streaming services, the late '90s and early '00s supernatural drama "Charmed" is finding something of a second life in the present day. As new viewers will inevitably find out, series lead Shannen Doherty left the show after the Season 3 finale, in which her character Prue Halliwell dies.

In that episode, Prue and Piper (Holly Marie Combs) attempt to protect Dr. Griffiths (Matt Malloy) from a demon named Shax (Michael Bailey Smith, who once played Freddy Krueger). They take the brunt of a powerful attack while defending Griffiths and both appear down for the count by the episode's cliffhanger ending. In Season 4, Episode 1, Leo Wyatt (Brian Krause) manages to save Piper, but Prue ends up dead.

To this day, some fans are adamant that the show drops off in quality after Prue's death. For example, in a Reddit thread about the subject, u/joffreestarr wrote, "I personally think [Prue] had such complexity and depth, as well as a bond with her sisters that the team struggled to replicate in the later seasons."

Comments by users like u/Ctblibx and u/Stefhanni likewise argue that Prue's death marks a departure from a close sisterly bond that defined the show in its earlier seasons. Of course, Prue was also some viewers' favorite character, meaning they simply lost interest without her. For a variety of reasons, then, Prue's death wasn't received very fondly by "Charmed" fans and affected a significant number of viewers' opinions of the show.