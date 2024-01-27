Fountain Of Youth: Cast, Director, And More Details

No release date has been announced so far for Guy Ritchie's "Fountain of Youth," but there's enough information available for an educated guess. According to a report from Deadline, the studio is planning to begin production in the first quarter of 2024. Depending on the length of the shooting schedule and the amount of post-production work required afterward, it's technically feasible that the film could arrive by the end of 2024. However, it's far more likely that we'll be seeing it in 2025 instead.

Post-production rarely takes less than six months, and for action-heavy blockbusters, it generally takes much longer. A film like "Fountain of Youth" could also get buried in the 2024 holiday release slate, which currently includes likely hits like "Gladiator 2" and the "Wicked" movie. A summer 2025 release date would make much more sense, but it could be even longer before Ritchie fans get to see "Fountain of Youth" for themselves.

It's also worth noting that though Apple Original Films has done a good number of theatrical releases, the studio is still centered around building Apple TV+ and the streaming market. Decisions about an exact release structure for "Fountain of Youth" likely won't be made public for some time.