Fountain Of Youth: Cast, Director, And More Details
Guy Ritchie is one of those directors who tends to make headlines any time he's working on a new project. The British filmmaker began his career crafting cult-hit crime films like "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," "Snatch," and "RocknRolla." He jumped onto the blockbuster scene in 2009 with the Robert Downey Jr.-led "Sherlock Holmes" and its 2011 sequel, "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows." Since then, Ritchie has been a bit all over the place in terms of genre and critical reception, but he's never lost the stylish approach that's always made his movies stand out.
The director is now working on another action-adventure flick that's likely to be just as bombastic as his previous work. Titled "Fountain of Youth," the film was announced in January 2024. It's set to be produced by Skydance Media and released by Apple Original Films. Information so far has been relatively slim, but there's still a lot we can say about what Ritchie's next film may involve. So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about "Fountain of Youth."
When will Fountain of Youth be released?
No release date has been announced so far for Guy Ritchie's "Fountain of Youth," but there's enough information available for an educated guess. According to a report from Deadline, the studio is planning to begin production in the first quarter of 2024. Depending on the length of the shooting schedule and the amount of post-production work required afterward, it's technically feasible that the film could arrive by the end of 2024. However, it's far more likely that we'll be seeing it in 2025 instead.
Post-production rarely takes less than six months, and for action-heavy blockbusters, it generally takes much longer. A film like "Fountain of Youth" could also get buried in the 2024 holiday release slate, which currently includes likely hits like "Gladiator 2" and the "Wicked" movie. A summer 2025 release date would make much more sense, but it could be even longer before Ritchie fans get to see "Fountain of Youth" for themselves.
It's also worth noting that though Apple Original Films has done a good number of theatrical releases, the studio is still centered around building Apple TV+ and the streaming market. Decisions about an exact release structure for "Fountain of Youth" likely won't be made public for some time.
What is the plot of Fountain of Youth?
The story of "Fountain of Youth" follows two estranged siblings — played by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman — who embark on a globetrotting adventure to find the eponymous Fountain of Youth. The official synopsis references that both characters possess a notable knowledge of history, which suggests a possible family business in uncovering secrets of the ancient world.
That's all we know so far, but going off of what's been revealed, it appears to be close in concept to films like "National Treasure" and the "Indiana Jones" franchise. It sounds like the kind of movie with a laundry list of exotic locations, each one sure to feature its own complicated puzzle and whimsical action set piece.
There are various real-world legends about the Fountain of Youth, so it should be interesting to see where, specifically, the film draws its mythological inspiration from. We also don't know who the villains will be in the story, but whenever an ancient treasure of great value is being sought in an adventure film, it's safe to assume that some bad guys are on the trail too.
Who is starring in Fountain of Youth?
John Krasinski and Natalie Portman will co-star as the leads of Fountain of Youth, playing the brother and sister who embark on a quest to find the mythical location. It's the kind of role that Krasinski has become more and more familiar with in the years since "The Office" ended, though it also sounds admittedly more lighthearted than projects like "13 Hours" or Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" series.
Portman is no stranger to high-genre action adventures either, having gained fame early in her career for playing Padmé Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. Her 2022 return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Thor: Love and Thunder" may have prepared her to step back into the blockbuster arena, which she generally steered clear of for a number of years.
In addition to the two leads, "Fountain of Youth" also features the talents of "Harry Potter" alum Domhnall Gleeson and Eiza González, who recently appeared in action movies like "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Ambulance." As of now, it's unclear what characters these two will be playing or how they tie into the larger narrative.
Who is directing Fountain of Youth?
"Fountain of Youth" will be Guy Ritchie's 17th feature film. It follows 2023's "The Covenant," the upcoming spy film "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," which is set to be released on April 19, 2024, and an as-yet-unnamed action movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, and Eiza González that wrapped filming last fall.
Ritchie has dabbled in several different genres over the past decade, and "Fountain of Youth" sounds like it will be another interesting experiment. The director is still mostly thought of as an expert in action movies and crime or spy films, but the upcoming adventure from Apple won't be his first attempt at more fantastical storytelling. In 2017, Ritchie tried his hand at a mythical adaptation with "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," which he directly followed up by helming Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake.
"Fountain of Youth" will certainly be more grounded in reality than either of those movies, but the two films show that the director is interested in more than just London gangs and war rooms. In all likelihood, the new movie will be most in line with Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes duology — a fun blockbuster adventure with mystery elements and just a hint of the supernatural.
Who is writing and producing Fountain of Youth?
"Fountain of Youth" is written by James Vanderbilt, a screenwriter with decades of Hollywood experience under his belt. Vanderbilt has had his share of blockbuster duds — most notably the "Amazing Spider-Man" films, though those movies have gained some positive reputation in more recent years — but he's also delivered a number of certified hits. Most significantly, he penned the script for "Zodiac," the 2007 David Fincher true crime film viewed widely as one of the acclaimed director's best works. More recently, Vanderbilt wrote and produced the 2022 "Scream" reboot, which remains well-regarded, and its 2023 sequel, "Scream VI." A source told Deadline in January that Vanderbilt's script for "Fountain of Youth" apparently "blew execs away" when the film was being shopped around.
The film will be produced by Guy Ritchie, as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers. Ellison, Goldberg, and Granger will be producing from the Skydance side, while Sherak and Neinstein come to the film from Project X. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Chad Villella, and Tyler Gillett will executive-produce through Radio Silence.
What Will Fountain of Youth be rated?
Since "Fountain of Youth" is still early in development, there is no rating attached to it right now. However, the official synopsis for the movie suggests a family-friendly adventure, so it likely won't be more extreme than PG-13.
Guy Ritchie has built a reputation for hard-swearing dialogue and candidly violent action — two qualities that will surely continue to appear in his work moving forward. But he's also had plenty of experience making kid-friendly adventure films, including a big-budget Disney blockbuster in "Aladdin." From the synopsis, it sounds like "Fountain of Youth" is pulling heavily from globetrotting adventure stories like "Indiana Jones." And while those movies can have dark elements at times, they're still generally marketed to wider audiences.
Since Ritchie has been back in his action-spy-crime space for the last several years, it should be fun to see him take on a family blockbuster again. Some forget, but those "Sherlock Holmes" movies were great in their day. Here's hoping that Apple gives "Fountain of Youth" a proper theatrical release instead of releasing it on Apple TV+ right away.