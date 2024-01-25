Star Wars: George Lucas Had One Lightsaber Rule That Frustrated Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill's outings as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" saga saw him undergo intense training to bring the noble Jedi's ways to life. However, his lightsaber training while preparing for "The Empire Strikes Back" was particularly grueling, and a strict George Lucas edict undid some of his hard work.

In an interview for the "Star Wars" website, Hamill explained that he spent weeks training with stunt coordinator Peter Diamond and Olympic fencing champion Bob Anderson to create a memorable lightsaber battle. Unfortunately, Lucas disapproved and made them change it. "We had choreographed stuff where, you know, we did spins around and we did various things ... He didn't want us to ever take both hands off the hilt," Hamill said. "So we had to go back and re-choreograph that whole thing. It was frustrating, but I was very lucky to have Peter, who was so skilled as a stunt coordinator, and Bob."

Having to redo the sequence caused some behind-the-scenes headaches, but it was worth it in the end. Additionally, Lucas gave a valid reason as to why Skywalker had to use two hands when wielding his weapon.