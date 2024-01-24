How Many Episodes Does Alex Kingston's Sloane Thompson Appear On Blue Bloods?

Before her first "Blue Bloods" appearance in 2016 as British cop Sloane Thompson, Alex Kingston was already a regular guest actor on other popular TV shows. Between 2008 and 2015, she appeared on 15 "Doctor Who" episodes in one of her longest-running gigs. In the wake of that "Blue Bloods" debut, she also kicked off what became a career highlight as a part of the main cast of the British TV series "A Discovery of Witches," totaling 20 episodes across three seasons.

Fans of Kingston's part on "Blue Bloods" may be surprised to learn that she only appears on two episodes of the CBS cop show. Her debut is on Season 6, Episode 17; Sloane visits her old friend, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), alongside her British cop colleagues studying American law enforcement. She returns on Season 12, Episode 9. In that episode, Frank runs into Sloane again in New York, and a romantic spark is reignited, complicating Frank's decision to look into the possibility that Sloan is connected to a crime he's investigating. By the episode's conclusion, this ruins any chance of a relationship with Sloane, seemingly bringing their characters' dynamic to a definitive end.