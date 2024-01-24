Every Star Trek Character Gary Graham Played, Explained
The "Star Trek" universe lost another shining light following the death of prominent "Star Trek: Enterprise" star Gary Graham at the age of 73. Survived by his wife and daughter, Graham was a staple in science fiction, with his most notable appearances being in the spin-off show and multiple TV movies to "Alien Nation" where he took over from James Caan, as well as appearing in various points in the "Star Trek" timeline. Graham was like many "Star Trek" actors who played multiple characters over the years and even came close to taking on notable roles in the franchise that could've seen him in the Captain's chair.
While he might not have been the final choice for some roles, Graham did leave his mark elsewhere within the history of Starfleet and some of its most pivotal events. Before butting heads with Captain Archer in the latter years of "Star Trek" (which were really its first), he initially touched down opposite Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) in "Star Trek: Voyager."
Gary Graham was a proud Ocampan in Star Trek: Voyager.
Gary Graham first made a guest appearance in the "Star Trek" universe as Tanis, an Ocampan in "Star Trek: Voyager" Season 2, Episode 10 – "Cold Fire." Ocampans were a humanoid species with telepathic abilities, one of which was Voyager's field medic, Kes (Jennifer Lien), whom Tanis tried to persuade to leave the Voyager and join his space station. It was the only time Graham appeared on the show, although if things had gone differently, he could've been its star, given that he actually auditioned for the role of Janeway.
In a 2012 interview with Star Trek Vulcanology, Graham revealed that he was in the running for being Captain of the Voyager before Mulgrew won the role, as well as Captain Benjamin Sisko in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" before it went to Avery Brooks. Graham told the site, "That's what I heard from my agent and also from another source at Paramount. I never heard it from either [Rick] Berman or [Brannon] Braga ["Star Trek" producers], so I can't give it full veracity. You'll have to ask them." Discussing the process of going after the mystery role, Graham admitted, "And the audition for any lead is always pretty exhaustive. I think I remember the initial audition and two subsequent callbacks." Perhaps in a mirror universe, he may have actually landed one of them.
Graham was beamed up to Star Trek: Enterprise and some impressive fan films
Some of the best actors in the "Star Trek" universe have donned the pointy ears and eyebrows for a Vulcan role, and Gary Graham was just such a talent to take one on in "Star Trek: Enterprise." Appearing in 12 episodes of the show's four-season run, Graham played Soval, Vulcan Ambassador to Earth. Like so many of the green-blooded, straight-faced folk from Vulcan, Soval initially found it grating being with the human characters on the show before eventually taking a shine to Earth and its species, becoming an ally to the Enterprise crew.
Outside of the existing franchise, Graham continued to bump into legends of "Star Trek" lore through appearances in unofficial but immensely popular fan films. In 2007, Graham starred in "Star Trek: Of Gods and Men," playing a number two of sorts as the shape-shifting second in command to Captain John Harriman ("Succession's" Alan Ruck). In 2014, he reprised the role of Solvar in a fan short film, "Prelude to Axanar," before taking on the role of Ragnar once more in a fan series, "Star Trek: Renegades," which was released in 2015.