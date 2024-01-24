Every Star Trek Character Gary Graham Played, Explained

The "Star Trek" universe lost another shining light following the death of prominent "Star Trek: Enterprise" star Gary Graham at the age of 73. Survived by his wife and daughter, Graham was a staple in science fiction, with his most notable appearances being in the spin-off show and multiple TV movies to "Alien Nation" where he took over from James Caan, as well as appearing in various points in the "Star Trek" timeline. Graham was like many "Star Trek" actors who played multiple characters over the years and even came close to taking on notable roles in the franchise that could've seen him in the Captain's chair.

While he might not have been the final choice for some roles, Graham did leave his mark elsewhere within the history of Starfleet and some of its most pivotal events. Before butting heads with Captain Archer in the latter years of "Star Trek" (which were really its first), he initially touched down opposite Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) in "Star Trek: Voyager."