Star Trek's Harry Kim Actor Had A Disgusting Body-Shaming Incident On Voyager

According to actor Garrett Wang, "Star Trek: Voyager" could be a pretty unfortunate work environment in the sense that the behind-the-scenes staff weren't above making nasty remarks about the actors. In Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross' "Star Trek" history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years" (via Redshirts Always Die), Wang — who played Ensign Harry Kim on the show — described a particularly nasty body-shaming incident, courtesy of executive producer Brannon Braga.

"Well, Garrett, if you and your fellow actors go down the same path of eating the way you have the past two years, we're going to have to change the name of the show to 'Star Trek: Voyager — Pigs in Space,'" Wang described Braga saying when the actor asked about a line he felt was insensitive.

The hurtful comment came when Wang confronted Braga about Robert Duncan McNeill's (who played Tom Paris) line that Wang felt was a none-too-subtle personal insult. "Promise me one thing, Harry," McNeill had to say. "If we make it back alive ... you'll work out."