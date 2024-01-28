What Star Trek's Dukat Looks Like In Real Life

The best villains aren't always bad guys. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" introduced Trekkies to Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo), a Cardassian with ambitions that never quite aligned with those of Starfleet. Sometimes, he served as an ally to Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks); other times, he served only himself. A delightfully duplicitous and multilayered character, Dukat is considered one of the greatest villains in "Star Trek" history, and that's no mean feat for an actor buried beneath prosthetic makeup.

Alaimo first joined the "Star Trek" franchise back in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," where he played a string of prosthetic-laden supporting characters, including Macet — the first Cardassian. But that isn't the only way that Alaimo influenced the fictional race. According to "Star Trek: Aliens & Artifacts," a compendium of trivia written by Michael Westmore, Alan Sims, Bradley M. Look, and William J. Birnes, the Cardassian species was designed to match Alaimo's memorable physique.

"Marc has an extremely long neck. I was asked to come up with a concept for the Cardassians at a time when nobody really had any ideas about what they should look like. I knew what Marc Alaimo looked like, and I already had a cast of him," said Westmore (via StarTrekStuff). "The Cardassian had to be humanoid looking ... With Marc's long neck, it screamed at me to do something with it. That's where I began. I extended his look, which was a natural feature, almost into the look of a king cobra."

Outside of "Star Trek," though, how has Alaimo's unique appearance shaped his career?