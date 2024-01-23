The Skyrizi Commercial Song Got Transformed In A Way You'd Never Expect

AbbVie's commercial for psoriasis medicine Skyrizi has more than healthy skin up its sleeve — namely, an ace in the form of one of the most catchy commercial tunes in recent years. "Nothing is Everything (Skyrizi Theme)" is a versatile jingle that can conform to a seemingly endless number of musical genres, and indeed, multiple versions of the song have turned up over time.

AbbVie itself has created several versions of "Nothing Is Everything" for follow-up Skyrizi ads, from a countrified take to one with rock 'n' roll-tinged production. However, one particular version of the tune is far stranger than the usual fare. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine managed to give "Nothing Is Everything" a unique spin with their own cover that is both sonically pleasing and a little goofy. This version is a two-minute lounge jazz song that mines extra length for the jingle-sized composition from an appropriately sleazy-sounding half-spoken section that reads the small print of potential side effects and the like.