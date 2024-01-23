The Skyrizi Commercial Song Got Transformed In A Way You'd Never Expect
AbbVie's commercial for psoriasis medicine Skyrizi has more than healthy skin up its sleeve — namely, an ace in the form of one of the most catchy commercial tunes in recent years. "Nothing is Everything (Skyrizi Theme)" is a versatile jingle that can conform to a seemingly endless number of musical genres, and indeed, multiple versions of the song have turned up over time.
AbbVie itself has created several versions of "Nothing Is Everything" for follow-up Skyrizi ads, from a countrified take to one with rock 'n' roll-tinged production. However, one particular version of the tune is far stranger than the usual fare. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine managed to give "Nothing Is Everything" a unique spin with their own cover that is both sonically pleasing and a little goofy. This version is a two-minute lounge jazz song that mines extra length for the jingle-sized composition from an appropriately sleazy-sounding half-spoken section that reads the small print of potential side effects and the like.
Richard Cheese has probably covered your favorite song
Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine specializes in turning classic rock, pop, and hip-hop songs into lounge lizard versions that are precisely as, well, cheesy as the group's name implies. The band has a knack for turning tunes from virtually any contemporary genre into their particular brand of suave elevator music. Their vast output includes song covers that range from Radiohead's "Creep" to Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice," invariably performed with a wink and a knowing grin, yet with full dedication to the lounge craft. After all, Cheese is no joke — just ask filmmaker Zack Snyder, who's used these covers in multiple movies, such as "Army of the Dead."
Catchy as it may be, the original "Nothing Is Everything" has no publicly credited performers, which implies it's a custom jingle made by a production house and session musicians. As such, it's not what you'd call Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine's most obvious target ... but considering its popularity, it's not all that shocking that the group has seized the opportunity.