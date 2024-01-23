What's The Song In The Crown Royal Commercial & Why Is It An Important Track?
Crown Royal has a new commercial out, and it may leave viewers curious about more than just the Canadian company's trademark whiskey. The ad, titled "It's What You Give," is set to a certain funk-infused track that is no doubt catching many an ear — though even avid music listeners might not be able to place a name and artist to the song. As it happens, the piece in question is a throwback hit from the late '90s, performed by one of the most iconic hip hop groups out there.
The song in the Crown Royal ad is none other than the decadently-titled "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" by musical duo Outkast, best known for other radio hits like 2003's "Hey Ya!" The track comes from the pair's 1998 album "Aquemini" and was written and performed by band members André 3000 and Big Boi alongside singer-songwriter Sleepy Brown. The reggae-inspired piece has subsequently been sampled in major releases like Beyoncé's "All Night" and Lil Wayne's "A Dedication."
SpottieOttieDopaliscious is a significant track from Outkast's history
Those who have heard Outkast's "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" in the Crown Royal ad already know that it's quite the earworm, but it's also more than just a catchy song. The track stands out among the group's discography with its out-of-the-box instrumentation and unique lyrical style of spoken word. In an interview with Rolling Stone about the song, Sleepy Brown noted that the lyrics include references to ostensibly mundane elements of their personal routines from the time. "[André 3000] just told me, when I listened to the track, 'Yo, just kind of talk about what you're going through during that day," the artist explained.
According to the group, "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" was also conceived as something of a tribute to the celebrity group's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia — and that element can be glimpsed even down to the piece's live instrumentation and its memorable horn section. "We wanted to get some of the best musicians in Atlanta at the time — the young cats that were like us, and hungry," Sleepy Brown said in the interview. "So we ended up meeting this whole crew of guys that were just incredible musicians ... the elite of Atlanta."