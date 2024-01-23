What's The Song In The Crown Royal Commercial & Why Is It An Important Track?

Crown Royal has a new commercial out, and it may leave viewers curious about more than just the Canadian company's trademark whiskey. The ad, titled "It's What You Give," is set to a certain funk-infused track that is no doubt catching many an ear — though even avid music listeners might not be able to place a name and artist to the song. As it happens, the piece in question is a throwback hit from the late '90s, performed by one of the most iconic hip hop groups out there.

The song in the Crown Royal ad is none other than the decadently-titled "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" by musical duo Outkast, best known for other radio hits like 2003's "Hey Ya!" The track comes from the pair's 1998 album "Aquemini" and was written and performed by band members André 3000 and Big Boi alongside singer-songwriter Sleepy Brown. The reggae-inspired piece has subsequently been sampled in major releases like Beyoncé's "All Night" and Lil Wayne's "A Dedication."