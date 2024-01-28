Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Reveals The Real Reason Behind Riker's TNG Beard

As far as memorable "Star Trek" faces go, it's tough to beat Jonathan Frakes' William T. Riker and his impressive beard. The actor's appearance is an iconic part of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in particular, which is why it makes revisiting the show's earliest days a bit strange. As fans may recall, Riker doesn't actually grow his trademark beard until the second season of the series — a rather unexpected turn from the fresh-faced first officer in the inaugural season.

In an interview included in the "Star Trek" oral history "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years," Frakes explained the real-life reason that Riker grows a beard in "The Next Generation" Season 2. According to the actor, production on the show's second season was impacted by the 1988 writers' strike, and he made the decision to grow out his beard out of a contempt for shaving. "During the strike we had a meeting with [Gene] Roddenberry and [Rick] Berman and [Maurice] Hurley, who was the producer at the time, and Roddenberry kept looking at me and said, 'I really like this, it looks nautical,'" Frakes said.

The show's creatives then decided to integrate Frakes' beard into the design of Riker. "What ensued was this bizarre executive beard trimming contest," Frakes explained. "It became absurd in terms of the length and the shape and everything else. Gene wanted the beard to be decorative and it stuck and I'm very glad to have it. Fortunately, my wife liked it, or else I'd have had real problems."