Who Is The Inspector General In Season 4 Of Blue Bloods?

On each episode of "Blue Bloods," the Reagan family crosses paths with a number of crooks and perps. However, plenty of the show's episodes also contend with the red tape of the law enforcement industrial complex, as well as headache-inducing colleagues. In Season 4, Bebe Neuwirth made her "Blue Bloods" debut as Kelly Peterson, the new Inspector General who is tasked with investigating allegations of corruption and fraud within the Department.

In their respective posts as Inspector General and Police Commissioner, Peterson and Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) frequently butted heads. They also shared an undeniable chemistry, and during Season 4, Peterson resigned after admitting she had developed feelings for Frank. Peterson cropped up again in Seasons 8 and 9, totaling her episode count to nine, but she and Frank never acted on their chemistry.

"I love working with Bebe, but I don't see their characters getting married," Selleck told TV Insider. He also insisted that his character is a perennial bachelor. "People are always saying Frank must be lonely, so when are we going to do a romantic story? It's important he remains a man alone in overall concept because that's part of the sacrifice he's made."

Neuwirth may not return as Frank's soulmate any time soon, but she has stayed busy with her prolific TV schedule, including revisiting the character for which she is best known.