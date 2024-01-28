Who Is The Inspector General In Season 4 Of Blue Bloods?
On each episode of "Blue Bloods," the Reagan family crosses paths with a number of crooks and perps. However, plenty of the show's episodes also contend with the red tape of the law enforcement industrial complex, as well as headache-inducing colleagues. In Season 4, Bebe Neuwirth made her "Blue Bloods" debut as Kelly Peterson, the new Inspector General who is tasked with investigating allegations of corruption and fraud within the Department.
In their respective posts as Inspector General and Police Commissioner, Peterson and Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) frequently butted heads. They also shared an undeniable chemistry, and during Season 4, Peterson resigned after admitting she had developed feelings for Frank. Peterson cropped up again in Seasons 8 and 9, totaling her episode count to nine, but she and Frank never acted on their chemistry.
"I love working with Bebe, but I don't see their characters getting married," Selleck told TV Insider. He also insisted that his character is a perennial bachelor. "People are always saying Frank must be lonely, so when are we going to do a romantic story? It's important he remains a man alone in overall concept because that's part of the sacrifice he's made."
Neuwirth may not return as Frank's soulmate any time soon, but she has stayed busy with her prolific TV schedule, including revisiting the character for which she is best known.
Bebe Neuwirth played Lilith on Cheers and Frasier
When Bebe Neuwirth first appeared as Dr. Lilith Sternin in Season 4 of "Cheers," she couldn't have known that the character would follow her all the way to 2023. What began as a one-off love interest for Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) developed into a main role as his icy wife. The role earned Neuwirth two Emmy awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. When she returned as Lilith for 12 episodes of "Frasier," the role once again attracted Emmy attention, this time landing Neuwrith a nomination for outstanding guest actress.
When Neuwirth reprised the role of Lilith for the 2023 "Frasier" reboot, she slipped back in seamlessly, as evidenced by her and Frasier's cutting banter. "Bebe knows that character inside and out, and when she steps into the role of Lilith, she just steps into it," Kelsey Grammer told Entertainment Weekly. "It's like putting on a set of gloves or just taking a shower — it's a real simple life activity. She knows how to act. She's really good at it."
Beyond Lilith Sternin, Neuwirth has stayed busy with a number of other roles, including ones more adjacent to the procedural world of "Blue Bloods." From 2005 to 2006, she starred in the short-lived "Law & Order: Trial by Jury." From 2014 to 2017, she starred as Nadine Tolliver in "Madam Secretary." Most recently, Neuwirth could be seen in the prematurely canceled "Julia" on Max.