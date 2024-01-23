DC And Marvel Movies Tie For 2024 Razzie Nominations - But One Film Trumps Both

Marvel and DC are making waves at the 2024 Razzies. The Razzies have long celebrated (or criticized) the worst films to be released in a given year. The controversial awards ceremony has been under fire since its inception for belittling the hard work of creatives and taking cheap shots for the sake of clout. On January 22, the Golden Rasberry Awards officially announced the nominees for its upcoming 44th ceremony, which is set to take place on March 9, before the Oscars — as is tradition.

This year, several major films are leading the awards, with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" both coming in with four nominations each. The DC flick is notably nominated for worst picture and worst screenplay. The maligned Marvel offering, meanwhile, has the privilege of being the only superhero film nominated for worst director and worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.

While this is a bad year for superhero movies at the Razzies, the film with the most nominations is "Expend4bles," the latest entry in the Sylvester Stallone action franchise. In addition to the worst film nomination, the pic also boasts noms for worst screenplay and worst screen couple. In total, it has seven nominations.

All in all, these are pretty damning nominations for superhero giants and franchise fare. While "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is considered to be one of the worst entries in the MCU (Looper gave it a devastating 4/10), the shade at "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" seems odd, as it was just a very middle-of-the-road sequel (Looper gave it a 7/10).