The Office Theory: Robert California Is Secretly The Doors' Jim Morrison

The moment Robert California enters "The Office," the creep factor is cranked up to 11. James Spader's character is steeped in a sexually charged mystique that simultaneously makes him terrifying, disturbing, and charismatic. As Jim says after his interview with the man of mystery, "He creeps me out, but I think he might be a genius." The combination of inappropriate intelligence makes Mr. California a unique manager, even when compared to the Scranton branch's colorful executive roll call.

The enigmatic element of California also has some fans thinking the man is more than he seems. One fan theory by Redditor u/gabriel1313 suggests that Robert California is none other than Jim Morrison. The famed lead man from The Doors tragically died in Paris in 1971. However, his passing has always been criticized by skeptical fans. There was no autopsy, and conspiracy theories have developed around the pop culture icon's demise.

Fans of "The Office" think the allegedly dead musician survived — at least in NBC's fictional world — and made a comeback in the form of Robert California. Like California, Morrison is infamous for some erratic and inappropriate behavior, which immediately lends credence to the concept.

From the jump, the Reddit post covers the basic comparisons. It points out that California uses strangely sexual word choices and is a persuasive fellow. He even talks Saber owner Jo Bennett (Kathy Bates) out of her own job as CEO. Compelling charisma backed by uncomfortable word choices and voluptuous overtones is reminiscent of Morrison's trademark public persona. If you dig into the details, it turns out that there are more than general comparisons, too. In fact, taken as a whole, the evidence is pretty overwhelming.